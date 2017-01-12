The Redhawk women improve to 2-0 in WAC play.

SEATTLE — Kyle Steward scored a career-high 21 points and LaVell Boyd added 15 as Missouri-Kansas City defeated Seattle 84-68 in Western Athletic Conference play Thursday night.

The Kangaroos (9-10, 2-1) hit 20 of 26 foul shots and added 12 three-pointers.

Brendan Westendorf led Seattle (8-9, 0-2) with 20 points and Matej Kavas added 16. The Redhawks’ 7-foot-3 center, Aaron Menzies, missed a third straight game with a foot injury.

UMKC owned a 40-32 edge in rebounds.

Women 2-0 in WAC

The Seattle U women improved to 2-0 in WAC play, beating Missouri-Kansas City on the road 75-65.

Kaylee Best led the Redhawks (5-12) with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Jacinta Beckley and Wilma Afunugo scored 13 points each for Seattle, which shot 47.4 percent for the game.

Kristen Moore led the ’Roos (5-11, 0-3) with 22 points and seven rebounds. UMKC had a 38-29 rebounding advantage.