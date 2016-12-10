Redhawks shoot 53.6 percent from field and make 12 three-pointers for most lopsided win of season.

Matej Kavas scored 13 points to lead four Seattle players with double figures in a 90-49 win over NAIA-member Great Falls on Saturday night.

Zack Moore made 4 of 8 from long range to add 12 points for Seattle (4-5). William Powell had 11 points and Brendan Westendorf scored 10. The Redhawks shot 53.6 percent from the field (37 of 69), made 12 three-pointers, got 25 assists and took a 46-31 rebounding advantage.

Seattle never trailed and got points from all 12 players. Moore’s three-pointer midway through the first half sparked a 12-0 run that made it 38-16 with under six minutes left before intermission. Kavas also had a three-pointer in the breakaway run and the Redhawks led by double figures the rest of the way.

Tymarieh Dixon and Sergio Berkley scored 14 points apiece for Great Falls, which went 17 of 59 from the field.