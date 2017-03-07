And eight years into Dollar’s tenure as the Seattle University men’s basketball coach, the outside has been primarily overcast. So the question is: Will sunshine be coming soon?

Cameron Dollar is happy with the inside. That’s the stuff you and I can’t see.

The “inside,” as he calls it, is effort. It’s development. It’s students growing as athletes as well as men.

Dollar prides himself on the inside. Always has, really. As for the outside? Well …

“I thought the outside would be a little better, a little cleaner,” Dollar said.

Wins, losses and tournament appearances? Those are “outside” things. They are the concrete results upon which a program is judged by the general public.

That’s not an easy question to answer. Certainly Dollar thought he’d see a few more rays by now. As an assistant at Washington, Cameron helped guide the Huskies to four NCAA tournament appearances from 2004-2009.

He was the coach everybody feared — the defensive guru who guaranteed a tongue-lashing if you missed a box-out or got caught on the wrong side of a pick. There weren’t many coaches like him, but as Dollar would later discover, there weren’t many schools quite like Seattle U.

When he took the job in 2009, the Redhawks were transitioning into Division I and weren’t tournament eligible for his first three years. Imagine trying to sell recruits on that. You grind every day, play in front of triple-digit crowds, all for the glory of … an extra special end-of-the-year banquet?

But even as a Dance-eligible program, challenges exist. Seattle U’s academic standards are higher than most teams in the Western Athletic Conference, as are the day-to-day demands of student athletes. Dollar doesn’t frown on these facts, but he does recognize the sports culture on the Capitol Hill campus doesn’t match many of its conference rivals.

“The qualities that make us different and attractive are unique to who we are,” Dollar said. “We will probably never be a basketball-crazed school.”

So you don’t see this program ever being like a Gonzaga?

“No, Dollar said. “Maybe something like a Saint Mary’s one day.”

OK, so like a tournament regular that borders on the Top 25?

“Well … maybe not Saint Mary’s, they’ve climbed a lot,” Dollar said. “Maybe more like a Belmont. Or, and this is the East Coast in me, something like Davidson before they joined the Atlantic 10.”

For reference, Belmont has made seven NCAA tournament appearances in the past 11 years — five as members of the Atlantic Sun Conference, two as members of the Ohio Valley Conference — and has been knocked out in the first round each time (although the Bruins lost to Duke by one in 2008). Davidson, meanwhile, made seven tournaments out of the Southern Conference from 1998-2013, and had one Elite Eight run thanks to Stephen Curry.

Wanting to emulate these programs may not sound inspiring upon first listen, but considering the Redhawks have had just one winning season since Dollar arrived (18-16 in 2014-15), it’s actually pretty ambitious.

And it looked as if they were on the verge of progress this year. Two games before conference play began, Seattle (13-16, 5-9 in the WAC) lost 7-foot-3 center Aaron Menzies — the team’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer — to a foot injury.

Dollar said he thinks Menzies would have been worth at least four conference wins, which would have put the Redhawks on the top half of the WAC. But when the tallest player in the conference went down, Seattle’s chance to make a real dent went timber. Tough to build a brand with a setback like that.

Some wonder if a more intimate on-campus venue might better attract recruits, but Dollar thinks KeyArena represents what’s possible should the Redhawks ever captivate the city. Others wonder if Dollar is taking advantage of the Seattle talent pipeline, but he’ll point out how players such as Franklin’s Sterling Carter and Rainier Beach’s D’Vonne Pickett have come through the program, and that West Seattle’s Nate Pryor — this season’s 3A player of the year — is on the way.

There are even a few who wonder how much time Dollar has left at the helm of the program, but he said he’s in the midst of a long-term extension (he wouldn’t get into details) and feels confident that he’s wanted. He does, however, realize he has to figure out a way to break this program through.

“Being unique and different doesn’t mean taking a back seat, it just means you gotta do it differently,” Dollar said. “It’s not going to be what you would typically think it would look like, but it doesn’t mean one bit that we can’t get it done. It’s one of those things where everyone else is going left and we’re going to have to go right.”

Thursday marks the first day of the WAC tournament, where the Redhawks reached the finals two years ago. And while they finished sixth out of eight in the conference standings this season, you never know what can happen in March.

Dollar said that if he had to choose between making his players better men or winning games, he’d pick the former, “but I think you can do both.”

Good to hear. Because while they say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, what’s on the outside can be pretty cool, too.