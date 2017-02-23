The Redhawks hit 60.5 percent from the field in the 86-77 win.

EDINBURG, Texas — Brendan Westendorf and Zack Moore each made three three-pointers and scored 19 points and Seattle defeated Texas-Rio Grande Valley 86-77 on Thursday night.

The Redhawks (13-14, 5-7 WAC) shot 60.5 percent, made 11 of 22 from the arc and 23 of 26 free throws in breaking a three-game losing streak. Matej Kavas added 13 points and Manny Chibuogwu 12.

Nick Dixon scored 18 points to lead the Vaqueros (10-19, 2-10), who have lost seven straight. Antonio Green added 13 points and Moe McDonald 11.

The Redhawks took the lead for good with nine minutes left in the first half and were up 39-33 at the break.

Seattle took a 16-point lead, 72-56, with 5:58 to go but the Vaqueros got within five with two minutes left. The Redhawks made all eight of their free throws from there.

SU women fall

The Seattle U women lost for the second time in three games, falling to Texas-Rio Grand Valley 58-57 at the Connolly Complex.

Alexis Montgomery led the Redhawks (12-15, 9-3 WAC) with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Shawnte’ Goff led the Vaqueros (17-11, 7-5) with 17 points and 12 rebounds.