The Redhawks lost to Utah Valley 8-5, but they still claimed the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

The Seattle U baseball team backed its way into the postseason.

The Redhawks dropped their regular-season finale Saturday to Utah Valley in Lynnwood, 8-5. But losses by Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Chicago State put Seattle (19-33-1, 8-16 WAC) into the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

The Redhawks are the sixth and final seed into the tournament and will play No. 3-seeded Sacramento State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Mesa, Ariz.

Utah Valley (18-34, 11-13) scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead after trailing 3-0 after two innings.

Seattle starter Tyler Oldenberg gave up four runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked three. Sean Sutton was 3 for 3 with two walks for the Redhawks.

“We have to look in the mirror,” Seattle coach Donny Harrel said. “We aren’t seizing moments as they are available. But, we could be in Corvallis two weeks from now in a regional if we can get our act together. The bottom line is we get a chance to play a little longer. A new season starts Wednesday.”

More baseball

• Visiting Washington dropped its second straight game to No. 9 Stanford, 7-5. UW starter Jordan Jones gave up four runs on eight hits over 32/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two. MJ Hubb was 3 for 5 with two RBI for the Huskies (26-24, 12-14 Pac-12). Nico Hoerner was 3 for 4 with three RBI for the Cardinal (35-14, 16-9).

• Washington State (24-25, 10-16 Pac-12) saw its streak of four straight series wins come to an end as No. 1 Oregon State (44-4, 26-3) beat the Cougars 5-0 in Corvallis. The Beavers got a two-hit shutout from starter Jake Thompson, who struck out five and walked two.