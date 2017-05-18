Jake Prizina allows one run on four hits in 72/3 innings to help the Redhawks open their final regular-season series with a victory over Utah Valley.

Jake Prizina allowed one run on four hits in 72/3 innings and Seattle U opened its final regular-season baseball series with a 4-1 victory over Utah Valley at Bellevue’s Bannerwood Park on Thursday.

Aaron Stroosma was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.

Prizina had five strikeouts. Janson Junk pitched the final 11/3 innings for the save

The Redhawks (19-31-1, 8-14) entered the series tied for seventh in the WAC. The top six teams qualify for next week’s WAC tournament.

The Redhawks will honor their seniors before Friday’s game, which starts at 5 p.m. at Bannerwood Park. The series closes at noon Saturday at Edmonds Community College.