Jake Prizina allows one run on four hits in 72/3 innings to help the Redhawks open their final regular-season series with a victory over Utah Valley.
Jake Prizina allowed one run on four hits in 72/3 innings and Seattle U opened its final regular-season baseball series with a 4-1 victory over Utah Valley at Bellevue’s Bannerwood Park on Thursday.
Aaron Stroosma was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.
Prizina had five strikeouts. Janson Junk pitched the final 11/3 innings for the save
The Redhawks (19-31-1, 8-14) entered the series tied for seventh in the WAC. The top six teams qualify for next week’s WAC tournament.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged assault of Uber driver
The Redhawks will honor their seniors before Friday’s game, which starts at 5 p.m. at Bannerwood Park. The series closes at noon Saturday at Edmonds Community College.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.