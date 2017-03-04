Seattle U broke away from a 51-51 tie, scoring nine straight points and going on to defeat Utah Valley 65-55 at Connolly Complex on Saturday to complete the regular season.

The Redhawks (13-16, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference) will be seeded second for the league tournament that begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. Seattle U plays last-place Chicago State at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Alex Montgomery had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead SU. Kaylee Best scored 15 points.

Redhawks men lose

OREM, Utah — Jordan Poydras scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds and Utah Valley won its third straight to clinch the No. 4 seed in next week’s Western Athletic Conference men’s tournament with a 61-54 win over Seattle U.

Seattle U (13-16, 5-9) will be the fifth seed and play Utah Valley (14-15, 6-8) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

Seattle U opened the second half on an 11-2 run and led 44-39 with 10:14 remaining. Morgan Means made 4 of 8 from three-point range and finished with 16 points for SU.