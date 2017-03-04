Seattle U broke away from a 51-51 tie, scoring nine straight points and going on to defeat Utah Valley 65-55 at Connolly Complex on Saturday to complete the regular season.
Seattle U broke away from a 51-51 tie, scoring nine straight points and going on to defeat Utah Valley 65-55 at Connolly Complex on Saturday to complete the regular season.
The Redhawks (13-16, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference) will be seeded second for the league tournament that begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. Seattle U plays last-place Chicago State at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Alex Montgomery had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead SU. Kaylee Best scored 15 points.
Redhawks men lose
OREM, Utah — Jordan Poydras scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds and Utah Valley won its third straight to clinch the No. 4 seed in next week’s Western Athletic Conference men’s tournament with a 61-54 win over Seattle U.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- Washington's John Ross sets NFL combine record in 40-yard dash
Seattle U (13-16, 5-9) will be the fifth seed and play Utah Valley (14-15, 6-8) in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
Seattle U opened the second half on an 11-2 run and led 44-39 with 10:14 remaining. Morgan Means made 4 of 8 from three-point range and finished with 16 points for SU.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.