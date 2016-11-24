Vikings make 14 of 18 free throws in fourth quarter in late Wednesday night game.

Sophomores Sidney Rielly and Ashley Bolston scored 23 and 20 points respectively in Portland State’s 79-71 comeback win over Seattle U on Wednesday night at the Connolly Complex.

The Vikings (2-2) trailed by five entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Redhawks 27-14 over the final 10 minutes.

The Vikings had a huge advantage at the free-throw line, making 28 of 35, including 14 of 18 in the fourth quarter. Seattle U was 11 for 11 overall.

Kaylee Best led the Redhawks (1-4) with 21 points, including 15 on three-pointers. Jacinta Beckley equaled her career best with 13 points and had seven rebounds. Kamira Sanders and Alexis Montgomery each scored 10. Montgomery also had five steals.

The Redhawks shot .706 (12 for 17) from the floor in the first quarter, but made just 14 more field goals the rest of the game. They finished shooting 36.1 percent for the game.

“When you’re trying to turn a program around, you’re going to go through some tough lessons,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We’ll see how we respond the next time we’re in a situation like this.”

“I thought our defensive effort in the last three quarters was the difference in the game,” second-year Portland State coach Lynn Kennedy said following the win. “They are a really good team with excellent shooters and we saw that in the first quarter. We settled into our game plan and were able to get important stops in the fourth. I’m very proud of how hard our team play tonight. It was a great team win.”

Silvertips blank T-birds

Named the WHL’s top goaltender earlier this week, Carter Hart took made 37 saves in the Everett Silvertips’ 3-0 shutout over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night.

Matt Fonteyne scored a first period power-play tally, his fifth goal of the campaign, that went on to stand as the eventual game-winner.

Riley Sutter added some insurance late in the first before Orrin Centazzo piled on early in the third period.