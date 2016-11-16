Six Notre Dame players score in double figures, and the Irish keep Redhawks leading scorer Brendan Westendorf scoreless in Legends Classic.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — V.J. Beachem and Bonzie Colson each scored 16 points Wednesday night to lead Notre Dame to a 92-49 win over Seattle University in the second round of the Legends Classic.

Junior point guard Matt Farrell chipped in a career-high 13 points for the Irish (2-0), who took control early with a 15-2 run and led by 31 at halftime.

Steve Vasturia also finished with 13 points as six Irish players scored in double digits, and they finished with 23 assists.

Matej Kavas scored 11 to pace Seattle (1-2). Redhawks leading scorer Brendan Westendorf, who came in averaging 19.5 points, did not score after missing all eight of his field-goal attempts, including seven from three-point range.

He wasn’t the only Redhawk who struggled as Seattle shot just 29 percent while committing 21 turnovers.

“Bottom line is, we were manhandled,” said Seattle U coach Cameron Dollar. “We didn’t have the competitive spirit we normally have.”