Aggies pull away for 71-56 victory over Redhawks, who go 5 of 30 on three-pointers.

The Associated Press

Ian Baker had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jemerrio Jones 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead New Mexico State over host Seattle 71-56 for the Aggies’ 17th consecutive victory Thursday night.

Eli Chuha scored 14 points for the Aggies (19-2, 6-0 Western Athletic). The Aggies outrebounded the Redhawks 41-36 and outscored Seattle 32-20 in the paint, which was the difference with neither team shooting well from long distance. NMSU was 6 of 21 on three-pointers and Seattle (9-11, 1-4) a dismal 5 of 30.

Matej Kavas, who led Seattle with 14 points, hit a jumper then two free throws to get the Redhawks to 50-47 with 7½ minutes left, but the Redhawks were outscored 21-9 with the Redhawks going 1 of 10 from three-point range during the run.

