FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A late rally by the women’s basketball team at Seattle University fell short as the Redhawks dropped a 66-62 decision Sunday to Colorado State.

The Rams (7-4) were in control with a 53-40 lead with 7:46 left. The Redhawks (3-10) chipped away and when Alexis Montgomery sank a three-pointer with 10 seconds left, SU was down only three points at 65-62.

Seattle U quickly fouled, and Colorado State missed its first free throw. CSU hit the second, however, for the final margin.

“We played with a lot of passion in the last four minutes,” said SU coach Suzy Barcomb. “We have to play (like that) for all 40 minutes.”

Montgomery scored a team-high 20 points, all in the second half. Ellen Nystrom had 33 points and 13 rebounds for CSU.