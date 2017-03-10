Redhawks win 61-60 on shots with 9.8 seconds left.

LAS VEGAS – Kaylee Best hit two free throws with 9.8 seconds left and the Seattle University women’s basketball team beat Utah Valley 61-60 in the Western Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Friday.

Seattle U (15-16), in the WAC title game for the first time since 2014, will play top-seeded New Mexico State at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Orleans Arena.

The Redhawks’ Wilma Afunugo had 19 points and 15 rebounds for her first career double-double.