SAN FRANCISCO — Despite 29 points from senior Kaylee Best, the Seattle University women’s basketball team lost 73-59 to San Francisco on Tuesday night in a nonconference game.

Best, who went to Lakeside High School in Seattle and averaged 9.6 points per game last season, was 12 for 24 from the field, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. She also had team-highs in rebounds (eight) and assists (four).

The Redhawks (0-2) led 4-3 early after a pair of layups, but that was their last lead. San Francisco (2-0) took a 20-8 lead after one quarter and led 50-27 in the third quarter.

But Seattle U went on a 27-8 run and closed to 58-54 on a Best three-pointer with 5:43 remaining in the game.

But the Dons responded with an 11-0 run to put the game away.

Alexis Montgomery added 11 points for the Redhawks.

Rachel Howard had 30 points and seven assists for the Dons.