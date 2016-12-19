Seattle U made 58.5 percent of its shots (24 of 41) and was 8 of 17 from three-point range.
Morgan Means scored 21 and Aaron Menzies had 20 points and eight rebounds, leading the Seattle University men’s basketball team to an 89-75 victory over Southern Utah on Monday night at KeyArena.
Southern Utah (2-11) led for most of the first 12 minutes before the Redhawks (7-5) took a 19-18 lead on a three-pointer by Manny Chibuogwu.
Seattle University never trailed again and extended its lead to 37-29 at halftime.
The Redhawks never led by less than eight points in the second half.
Most Read Stories
- Four Washington state electors break ranks and don’t vote for Clinton VIEW
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- What the national media are saying about 'patently absurd' Richard Sherman, Seahawks' playoff positioning
- More Boeing job cuts ahead in the new year
- Trump cruises to Electoral College victory despite protests
Seattle U made 58.5 percent of its shots (24 of 41) and was 8 of 17 from three-point range.
James McGee had 27 points for Southern Utah and was 8 of 14 on three-point attempts.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.