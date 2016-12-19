Seattle U made 58.5 percent of its shots (24 of 41) and was 8 of 17 from three-point range.

Morgan Means scored 21 and Aaron Menzies had 20 points and eight rebounds, leading the Seattle University men’s basketball team to an 89-75 victory over Southern Utah on Monday night at KeyArena.

Southern Utah (2-11) led for most of the first 12 minutes before the Redhawks (7-5) took a 19-18 lead on a three-pointer by Manny Chibuogwu.

Seattle University never trailed again and extended its lead to 37-29 at halftime.

The Redhawks never led by less than eight points in the second half.

Seattle U made 58.5 percent of its shots (24 of 41) and was 8 of 17 from three-point range.

James McGee had 27 points for Southern Utah and was 8 of 14 on three-point attempts.

