Seattle U storms back from early deficit but can’t quite finish off rally.

DeWayne Russell scored 11 points, including a pivotal jumper with 1:02 left, and Grand Canyon held on to beat Seattle University 61-58 on Thursday night.

Grand Canyon trailed 24-9 seven minutes into the contest but stormed back, outscoring Seattle 29-6 over the next 13 minutes to take a 38-30 halftime lead.

The Antelopes (18-9, 7-3 WAC) led by as many as 10 in the second half before Seattle closed to 59-58 on the first of two William Powell free-throw attempts with 1:27 left.

Zack Moore led the Redhawks (12-13, 4-6) with 17 points. Brendan Westendorf added 14.

Seattle U women see win streak end

Kaylee Best scored 24 points, including seven three-pointers, but the Seattle U women saw a four-game winning streak end in an 82-77 loss at Grand Canyon.

The Redhawks (11-14, 8-2) were 13 of 26 overall on three-pointers. Alexis Montgomery had 20 points and 11 rebounds.