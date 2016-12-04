Bogdan Bliznyuk’s 31 points and 12 rebounds helps the Eagles beat the Redhawks in double overtime, 93-88.

SEATTLE — Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 31 points with 12 rebounds, Felix Von Hofe added 19 points and Eastern Washington defeated Seattle in double overtime for the second time in 12 days, pulling out a 93-88 win on Sunday.

Von Hofe had a trey and Bliznyuk scored four points in a 9-0 run that gave EWU an 86-79 lead with 1:07 left in the second OT. Von Hofe, Sir Washington and Bliznyuk all made two free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.

Von Hofe’s late 3-pointer forced overtime as the Eagles erased a 14-point deficit. Seattle’s Morgan Means hit a 3 with 4 seconds to tie the game at 75 in the first extra session.

The Eagles (6-2), who won the first meeting 80-76, made 11 3-pointers and went 20 of 22 from the foul line.

Brendan Westendorf had 26 points for Seattle (2-5), which went 21 of 34 from the line. William Powell had 19 points with 10 rebounds and Aaron Menzies had 18 points with 16 boards.

Seattle U women fall

The Seattle U women lost to visiting Montana State despite Alexis Montgomery’s 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

Kaylee Best added 18 points and six steals for the Redhawks (2-7).

Peyton Ferris had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (5-3), who won the Big Sky regular-season title last season.