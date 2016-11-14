The Redhawks stayed with the Buffaloes for most of the game but the Buffaloes used a late run for 67-55 victory.

BOULDER, Colo. — Derrick White scored 15, Josh Fortune hit two big three-pointers down the stretch and Colorado beat Seattle U 67-55 on Monday night in a regional round of the Legends Classic.

Colorado (2-0) struggled all night from three-point range until Fortune hit long-range shots on back-to-back possessions. Fortune finished with 12 points, all in the second half, while Wesley Gordon had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

“We had some looks there and we just couldn’t capitalize,” Redhawks coach Cameron Dollar said. “We fought hard on the defensive end, weathered them having some success, but we have to be able to score more than we did tonight.

“I am proud of our effort overall. We battled and competed all night long.”

Seattle U (1-1) was led by Brendan Westendorf, who finished with 17 points.

Emmanuel Chibuogwu chipped in nine points and freshman Scott Ulaneo had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Trailing by a basket early in the second half, Colorado went on a 16-2 run to gain some separation. But the Redhawks pulled to 54-51 on Westendorf’s four-point play with 6:04 remaining.

Soon after, Fortune entered the game and bailed out the Buffaloes, who finished 3 of 18 from three-point range. Colorado’s Xavier Johnson scored 13 to become the 33rd player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau.