After seven seasons, Seattle University is parting ways with men’s basketball coach Cameron Dollar.

Two sources within the program confirmed that Dollar has been fired, which was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The school is expected to make an announcement later Monday after notifying players.

Dollar, a former Washington assistant, had a 90-124 (.421) record with the Redhawks after taking the job in 2010. He had just one winning season, an 18-16 campaign in 2014-15.

SU was 13-17 this season.

He confirmed on Twitter that he is out as the Redhawks’ coach:

