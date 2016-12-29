Alexis Montgomery scored 25 points and the Redhawks rallied from 15 down before falling late to the Matadors.

Seattle U fought back from a 15-point deficit but could not overcome Cal State Northridge in a 68-64 victory in a women’s basketball game Thursday night at Connolly Complex.

Alexis Montgomery scored 25 points as the Redhawks (3-12) nearly completed the comeback against CSUN.

SU fought back from down 15 points to tie the score on a three-pointer by Jacinta Beckley with 1:11 left but the Matadors hit seven of eight free throws in the final 44 seconds to earn the win.

Beckley finished with 16 points and Kamira Sanders scored 12 points in the loss.

Channon Fluker had 20 points and 19 rebounds for CSUN. Tessa Boagni had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

CSUN (7-6) held a 60-43 advantage in rebounding.

Seattle U will next play at CSU Bakersfield on Jan. 7.