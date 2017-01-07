Dedrick Basile led Bakersfield with 21 points. Emmanuel Chibuogwu led four Redhawks in double figures with 18 points.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Dedrick Basile sank five three-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 78-71 win over Seattle U in the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball opener for both teams Saturday night.

Jaylin Airington made four three-pointers and scored 16 points, and Brent Wrapp got his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 assists for Bakersfield (10-6).

Damiyne Durham also finished with 12 points for the Roadrunners, who dominated the boards 39-19.

Seattle (8-8) trailed the entire game but chipped away in the second half to cut an 11-point halftime deficit to 60-59 on a jumper from Matej Kavas and then to 62-61 with Brendan Westendorf’s layup with 8:57 left. Matt Smith sank a pair of free throws at the other end to stretch Bakersfield’s advantage back to three, and then Airington’s three-pointer gave the Roadrunners a bit of a cushion.

Emmanuel Chibuogwu’s 18 points led four Seattle players in double figures.

Zack Moore and Kavas each scored 13 and Westendorf had 10.

The Roadrunners lead the series 11-5 and have won four in a row against the Redhawks, who will host Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday at KeyArena.