Brendan Westendorf opened the season for Seattle University with 22 points as the Redhawks held off Pacific Lutheran for a 76-65 victory Friday night at Connelly Complex.

Westendorf, a senior, was a perfect 5 for 5 at the line and added five rebounds for the winners.

William Powell added 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting and tied with Scott Ulaneo for the team lead in rebounds with seven.

Zack Moore, who had 15 points, and Westendorf hit back-to-back three-pointers for Seattle U to break a 26-26 tie late in the first half, and the Redhawks were never caught again.

Brandon Lester topped the Tacoma team with 23 points.