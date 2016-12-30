The senior guard scored 13 of his 28 career-best points in the final three minutes as the Redhawks won 80-76.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Brendan Westendorf scored 13 of his 28 points in the final three minutes to almost single-handedly cap a furious comeback as Seattle defeated UC Santa Barbara 80-76 on Friday night.
William Powell added 19 points for the Redhawks (8-7) and Zack Moore 15 on five three-pointers (the third time he’s done that this season) as Seattle outscored Santa Barbara 31-7 over the last nine minutes.
The 28 points were Westendorf’s career best.
The Redhawks were playing their first road game since early December, as they played their last eight games at home.
Most Read Stories
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- 4 found dead after single-engine Cessna crashes near Hood Canal
- Ouch! WSU socks proclaim ‘Go Dawgs’ on inside cuff
- Seattle’s record apartment boom is ready to explode; what it means for rents
The Redhawks trailed 69-49 with 9:13 left. It was 71-63 when Westendorf hit a three on a kick-out pass from Emmanuel Chibuogwu. They did it again on the next possession, then Westendorf hit a third straight three-pointer after stealing the ball, added a layup and a jumper, and Seattle was up 76-74.
Freshman Max Heidegger scored 17 off the bench for Santa Barbara, playing its second game after losing three players who were ineligible because of grades.
Gabe Vincent also scored 17 for the Gauchos (2-10).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.