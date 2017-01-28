Seattle University took control by outscoring the home team 27-11 in the fourth quarter.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Alexis Montgomery had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Seattle University women’s basketball team to a 67-54 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.
The Redhawks (8-13, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference) remained in sole possession of second place in the WAC standings after defeating the Vaqueros (14-9, 4-3).
Seattle University took control by outscoring the home team 27-11 in the fourth quarter.
Jacinta Beckley added 19 points for the Redhawks on 7-of-9 shooting.
Seattle University rebounded nicely from its only conference defeat, a 73-69 overtime loss at conference leader New Mexico State on Thursday.
