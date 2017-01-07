Jacinta Beckley added 18 points as the Redhawks beat Cal State-Bakersfield 54-47.

Alexis Montgomery had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Seattle U women’s basketball team won its Western Athletic Conference opener, beating Cal State-Bakersfield 54-47 Saturday afternoon at the Connolly Complex.

Jacinta Beckley added 18 points in her second start of the season. She also had seven rebounds for Seattle (4-12).

The Roadrunners (5-10), who swept three games from the Redhawks last season, are coming off a rain-shortened win. Bakersfield was leading visiting Cal Poly on Dec. 31 when the roof at the Icardo Center began to leak. The game was called.

Erika Williams was the only player in double figures for the Roadrunners with 11 points and five rebounds.