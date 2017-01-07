Jacinta Beckley added 18 points as the Redhawks beat Cal State-Bakersfield 54-47.

Alexis Montgomery had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Seattle U women’s basketball team won its Western Athletic Conference opener, beating Cal State-Bakersfield 54-47 Saturday afternoon at the Connolly Complex.

Jacinta Beckley added a career-high 18 points in her second start of the season. She also had seven rebounds for Seattle (4-12).

Seattle trailed most of the second and third quarters, but took a lead early in the fourth. Beckley gave the Redhawks a lead they never gave up with a three-point play with around six minutes remaining.

Montgomery, the WAC’s leading scorer, had a three-point play of her own with 3:01 remaining to put the Redhawks up 49-42.

The Roadrunners (5-10), who swept three games from the Redhawks last season, are coming off a rain-shortened win. Bakersfield was leading visiting Cal Poly on Dec. 31 when the roof at the Icardo Center began to leak. The game was called.

Erika Williams was the only player in double figures for the Roadrunners with 11 points and five rebounds.

Seattle hits the road next weekend, playing at Missouri-Kansas City and Chicago State.