Alex Montgomery had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Seattle University women’s basketball team to a 74-52 victory Saturday over Missouri Kansas City at Connolly Complex.
Kaylee Best had 19 points for the Redhawks (11-13, 8-1 Western Athletic Conference) and Wilma Afunugo scored 13.
Seattle U remained one game behind New Mexico State (17-6, 9-0) in the conference standings.
Seattle U shot 55 percent from the field and scored 22 points off turnovers.
Paige Husa scored 14 points for UMKC (6-17, 1-9), which has lost six straight.
SU men routed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Steward scored 20 points, Isaiah Ross added 16 more and Missouri Kansas City rolled to its largest margin of victory this season, 102-72 over the Seattle U men.
Dashawn King finished with 15 points and LaVell Boyd and Xavier Bishop had 13 apiece for the Kangaroos (14-13, 6-4 WAC).
Seattle (12-12, 4-5) tied the game at 11 with a three-pointer from Morgan Means early in the first half before Boyd hit a three at the other end to put UMKC on top for good.
Zack Moore’s four three-pointers and 18 points led three Redhawks in double figures. Means had 17 points and Manny Chibuogwu 14.
