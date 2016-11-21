Menzies scores career best and William Powell has career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Redhawks.

Aaron Menzies poured in a career-best 35 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Seattle U earned an 81-75 overtime victory Monday against Louisiana Monroe in the Legends Classic in Cheney.

Menzies, the 7-foot-3 redshirt sophomore, was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

The Redhawks (2-2) advance to face Eastern Washington on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

Senior William Powell also had a big night for the Redhawks, finishing with a career-high 22 points, including a perfect 12 of 12 from the line, and 10 boards for his first double-double of the season. Brendan Westendorf chipped in 11 points while Zachary Moore added nine points off the bench.