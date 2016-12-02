Wilma Afunugo scored 16 points and Alexis Montgomery added 15 to lead the Seattle University women’s basketball team to a 60-44 victory over Montana. The Redhawks are 2-6.
Wilma Afunugo scored 16 points and Alexis Montgomery added 15 to lead the Seattle University women’s basketball team to a 60-44 victory over Montana on Friday night at the Connolly Complex.
Afunugo, a reserve, made 6 of 8 shots from the field and 4 of 5 free throws.
Seattle U (2-6) trailed 26-24 at halftime, but outscored the Grizzlies 22-10 in the third quarter.
“We got a lot of really good looks in the third quarter,” Redhawks coach Suzy Barcomb said.
Seattle U shot 39.3 percent and limited Montana (2-5) to 26.8 percent.
Taylor Goligoski led the Grizzlies with 15 points.
