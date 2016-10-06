Redhawks win 2-1 at San Jose State.

The Seattle University men’s soccer remained unbeaten in Western Athletic Conference play with a 2-1 victory at San Jose State on Thursday.

The Redhawks (7-4, 3-0 WAC) got goals from David Olsen and Jeff Rose for their third straight victory.

Olsen notched his third goal of the season in the 17th minute after a corner kick.

San Jose State (1-9-2, 0-2-1) benefited from an own goal by SU.

Rose scored his goal in the 56th minute.

Women’s soccer

Seattle Reign defender Merritt Mathias has been called up by the United States national team for two friendlies later this month against Switzerland.

• Arizona State got the equalizer in the 87th minute and the winner in overtime to beat Washington 3-2 at Husky Soccer Stadium. The Sun Devils (6-4-2) scored in the 105th minute. The Huskies (5-7-1) got goals from Kennedy Smith in the 40th minute and Shannon Simon in the 53rd minute.

• Hannah Huesers climbed into the No. 3 spot among all-time Seattle Pacific scorers with her 41st career goal, scoring early in the second half of a 1-1 double-overtime tie against Concordia of Oregon at Interbay Stadium. The Falcons (6-2-3, 3-1-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) played their second 1-1 draw in three days.

Golf

The team of PGA professional John Cassidy from Union with amateur Casey Adams of University Place leads the PNW Pro-Amateur Championship by one stroke after firing a four-ball score of 8-under 64 at Salish Cliffs Golf Club in Shelton. One stroke behind are the teams of Jeff Coston of Blaine with amateur Erik Hanson of Sammamish, and the team of Koll Farman and amateur Michael Haack of Kent.

Women’s tennis

Nour Abbes and Miki Kobayashi from Washington grabbed two wins to advance to the final eight in the main draw in doubles at the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The UW pair upset the fifth-ranked duo from Ohio State.