Senior Kyle Cornett was second among individuals in Mesa, Ariz.

The Seattle U men’s golf team made sure its wire-to-wire lead held up with its best day at the Western Athletic Conference championships Sunday in Mesa, Ariz.

The Redhawks shot a 282 in the third round, besting the 290 and 295 they shot in the previous two rounds. The 15-over-par finish was good for a four-stroke win and qualified the team for the NCAA regionals.

Seattle senior Kyle Cornett finished second with a 1-under 212 (68-73-71), two strokes behind Grand Canyon’s Vinnie Murphy. SU freshman Zack Overstreet matched the tournament low Sunday with a 5-under 66 that put him in third place at 213.

More golf

• Washington tied for third at the snow-shortened (the tourney was trimmed from 72 holes to 54) Pac-12 championships in Boulder, Colo. Oregon won the team title with a three-stoke lead over Stanford, and the Ducks’ Clark Wyndham (69-68-69 — 206) won medalist honors with a seven-stroke lead over UW’s runner up, Carl Yuan (68-72-73 — 213). UW was seven strokes back of Oregon and tied with USC. Washington State was 10th.

Baseball

• Washington (24-17, 10-8 Pac-12) picked up a Pac-12 series win over visiting Cal (20-21, 12-9) despite getting just four hits in a 4-1 victory. Jordan Levi was 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk for the Huskies, and Joe DeMers got the win after giving up a run on seven hits over 62/3 innings.

• Seattle U (15-26-1) picked up its second series win of the season by beating UNLV (17-30) in a nonconference game in Bellevue, 1-0. Connor Moore threw seven scoreless innings for the Redhawks, striking out six. Curtis Perrin accounted for the only run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

• Jace VanDeBrake’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave Gonzaga (26-16, 15-6) a 12-11 West Coast Conference win over visiting Saint Mary’s (28-15, 10-6).

Football

• Three more former Huskies will get a chance to play in the NFL.

Offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, a Bellevue High School product and a first-team all-Pac-12 selection as a UW senior last fall, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Safety Brandon Beaver announced that he will get a shot with the Arizona Cardinals, where he will join former UW safety Budda Baker, the Cardinals’ second-round pick Friday.

Running back Deontae Cooper, who became a fan favorite from 2010-15 during his long recovery from three torn ACLs, announced he will get a shot with the Oakland Raiders.

Rowing

• Seattle U’s Novice 8-plus took gold at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association championships in Gold River, Calif. The Redhawks narrowly edged UC Santa Barbara, 6:47.2000 to 6:47.790. Seattle U’s varsity 8-plus was fourth and its novice 4-plus was sixth. The Seattle Pacific women took second in the varsity eight and novice four. Western Washington won seven of eight races in the D2/D3/Club division and claimed the WIRA Team Efficiency Trophy for all divisions.

Softball

• Washington (36-10, 10-7 Pac-12) finished off a sweep of host Cal (27-18, 3-13), winning the finale 3-2. The Huskies scored all three runs in the first. Casey Stangel had an RBI single, and Taylor Van Zee had a two-run double. Taran Avelo picked up the win, giving up two runs on nine hits in a complete game.