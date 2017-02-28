The Times sports department earned another “Triple Crown” — being honored in three of the four print section/website categories. The Times won “top 10” awards in the daily and special sections for its circulation category as well as for its website.

For a second consecutive year, The Seattle Times won 11 awards at the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) annual contest.

Results were released this week at the APSE Winter Conference in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Times sports department earned another “Triple Crown” — being honored in three of the four print section/website categories. The Times won “top 10” awards in the daily and special sections for its circulation category as well as for its website. The Times also won honorable mention for its Sunday print section.

“We greatly appreciate the recognition of the incredible work done by our staff, both in and out of Sports, over the past year,” Sports Editor Paul Barrett said. “We are especially pleased to win in the digital category for the second year in a row.

“Everyone on our team — writers, editors, producers, photographers, videographers and page designers — deserves credit for these honors.”

Matt Calkins earned two awards. He won in column writing, and he teamed with photo/multimedia specialist Katie G. Cotterill and photographer Greg Gilbert to be honored for their project on Seahawks rookie Zac Brooks, who designed Calkins’ apartment.

Geoff Baker was honored in the investigative category for his work on the Seattle arena story, Matt Pentz won in the beat-writing category for his Sounders coverage, and Adam Jude earned an award for his feature on UW offensive lineman Kaleb McGary.

Eleven newspapers won “Triple Crowns.” The Washington Post led all news organizations with 16 total awards, including a “Grand Slam” (top 10 in all four categories). The Times was a “Grand Slam” winner in 2016, and a “Triple Crown” winner the previous two years.

The New York Times won 15 awards, and the Seattle Times earned 11.

The Seattle Times, which also earned 11 APSE awards last year, competed in the 75,000 to 175,000 circulation category. The awards for the Washington Post and New York Times were for newspapers over 175,000.

“When is third place good enough? When you trail only the New York Times and Washington Post,” Publisher Frank Blethen said. “The Seattle Times has consistently finished as one of the very best sports sections in America in recent years. Our commitment to quality and relevance permeates our company, our journalism and our community service.”

The APSE awards, voted on by sports editors and journalists from across the nation during four days of judging, honor work published in 2016. The Times will be honored at the APSE Summer Conference Awards Banquet in New Orleans in June.

Results were announced this week and can be found on the APSE contest website. Individual rankings and winners for the writing, multimedia and video categories will be released in March.