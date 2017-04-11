Mathew Barzal scored 1:30 into overtime to put the T-birds one win from clinching the second-round series.

Mathew Barzal scored 1:30 into overtime to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 5-4 victory and commanding 3-0 series lead against the rival Everett Silvertips before 5,141 at ShoWare Center in Kent on Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds can clinch the second-round Western Hockey League series on Friday at 7:35 back at ShoWare Center.

Game 5, if necessary, will be Saturday at Xfinity Arena in Everett at 7:05 p.m.

The T-birds peppered CHL goalie of the year Carter Hart with 33 shots, and Barzal’s was the only shot in overtime.

Seattle’s Carl Stankowski saved 14 of 18 shots.

Barzal, who had missed the first-round series against Tri-City after battling the mumps, tied the score 4:23 into the third period.

Everett erased a 3-0 deficit with with four goals in the second period for a 4-3 lead.

Keegan Kolesar put Seattle on the board with a goal 12:35 into the game.

Nolan Volcan made it 2-0 just 32 seconds into the second period, and Alexander True scored his fourth goal of the playoffs just three minutes later for a seemingly safe 3-0 lead.

But the Silvertips stormed back in a busy second period.

Aaron Irving scored at the 7:22 mark and the Silvertips tied it on power-play goals by Tuulola at 9:41 and Dominic Zwerger at 13:29.

Just 1:08 later, Tuulola’s second goal, and sixth of the playoffs, gave the Silvertips the lead.

Zwerger has 14 points in the playoffs (three goals and 11 assists).

