O’Dette served under former coach Steve Konowalchuk for four seasons.

The Seattle Thunderbirds promoted assistant Matt O’Dette to head coach Wednesday.

O’Dette becomes the 17th head coach in franchise history, replacing Steve Konowalchuk, who joined the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks as an assistant coach June 28.

“We were lucky to have a very good coach already on our staff and are excited to promote Matt to our head coach,” GM Russ Farwell said. “He was a huge contributor to our team the last few years and has proven he is ready to take over the head-coaching duties.”

Said O’Dette: “I am very appreciative of the opportunity Steve Konowalchuk gave me four years ago. We’ve created a winning culture, and I look forward to that continuing in front of our amazing fans.”

O’Dette joined the T-birds as an assistant coach on July 23, 2013, focusing on defense.

Under his tutelage, two of the last three WHL Defenseman of the Year Award winners have been T-birds. Shea Theodore was named the 2015 WHL Defenseman of the Year and Ethan Bear was named the 2017 WHL Defenseman of the Year. Theodore and Bear were twice named Western Conference first-team all-stars under his guidance.

Before joining the T-birds, O’Dette was the head coach and director of hockey operations for the Bakersfield Condors of the ECHL for two seasons.