Donovan Neuls scored with 59 seconds remaining to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 3-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips in their second-round playoff opener Friday at Xfinity Arena.

Everett’s Aaron Irving had tied the score at 2-2 just 39 seconds earlier.

Game 2 will be played at 7:05 Saturday in Everett. Games 3 and 4 will be played Tuesday and Friday at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Tyler Adams scored 5:31 into the third period to give the T-birds a 2-1 lead.

Western Conference player of the year Mathew Barzal, in his first playoff game this season, gave the T-birds a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal at 2:07 of the second period.

Barzal missed Seattle’s first-round four-game sweep of Tri-City with the mumps and had been a question mark entering this series.

Everett’s Eetu Tuulola of Finland tied the score with just 2:07 left in the second period.

Alexander True assisted on the first two Seattle goals.

Everett’s Carter Hart, the CHL goalie of the year, made 30 saves.

Carl Stankowski stopped 21 shots for Seattle.

The teams had a close battle during the regular season, Everett hitting the 100-point plateau to win the U.S. Division title and Seattle finishing second at 98. But the Thunderbirds collected 46 wins, while the Silvertips managed 44.