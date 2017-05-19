The T-birds play Erie at noon in round-robin play.

The Seattle Thunderbirds’ first game at the 2017 Memorial Cup is Saturday at noon PT at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, against Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

All Thunderbirds games at the Memorial Cup can be heard on 1090 The Fan over the air and online and can be viewed on the NHL Network on a live or tape-delay basis. Fans should consult their local cable provider to determine which channel carries the NHL Network.

Saturday’s game against Erie will be shown on tape delay at 4 p.m. on the NHL Network.

Seattle will face Windsor, the host team, on Sunday at 4 p.m. before completing round-robin play with a game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on the NHL Network, and Tuesday’s game will be shown on tape delay starting at 5 p.m.

The semifinals are May 26, and the Memorial Cup championship is May 28.

The Western Hockey League has won the Memorial Cup 16 times since the current format was implemented in 1983. The last WHL team to win it was Edmonton in 2014, with Spokane winning it in 2008.

Big innings doom Huskies

No. 9 Stanford used two big innings to beat visiting Washington 8-4 to open a Pac-12 series.

Stanford (34-14, 16-9 Pac-12), which is trying to get a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament, had a three-run third and a five-run seventh.

The Huskies (26-23, 12-13) need wins to simply qualify for the postseason.

Noah Bremer, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, was roughed up with seven earned runs on 12 hits in 62/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

The Huskies managed just three hits.

More Baseball

• No. 1 Oregon State (43-4, 25-3 Pac-12) scored twice in the ninth inning on bases-loaded walks to open a Pac-12 series against visiting Washington State (24-24, 10-15) with a 4-3 win. Scotty Sunitsch picked up the loss after walking four in two-thirds of an inning. OSU starter Luck Heimlich, who entered the game with a nation-leading 0.76 ERA, threw a complete game, striking out eight and walking none.

• Jake Berry’s solo homer in the 10th inning gave Utah Valley a 3-2 Western Athletic Conference win over Seattle U at Bannerwood Park. Sean Sutton was 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Redhawks (19-32-1, 8-15 WAC). Seattle U wraps up the regular season Saturday at noon.