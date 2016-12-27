Sami Moilanen scored the winning goal for the T-birds. The Silvertips lost at Vancouver.
Sami Moilanen provided the winning goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds skated to a 3-2 Western Hockey League victory over the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.
Scott Eansor scored his 17th goal of the season 6:02 into the second period for a 2-1 lead before a home crowd of 6,200, but Tyson Helgesen tied it with 9:32 remaining in the game.
Ethan Bear scored first for Seattle before Spokane’s Jaret Anderson-Dolan tied it 1-1. Bear and Eansor both assisted on Moilanen’s go-ahead goal with 7:48 remaining.
Also, the T-birds acquired defenseman Aaron Hyman from the Calgary Hitmen for a third-round selection in the 2018 Bantam Draft.
Giants 5, Everett 4 (OT)
Ty Ronning scored 31 seconds into overtime to lift host Vancouver past the Everett Silvertips.
The Giants took a 3-0 lead in the first period, scoring in a span of 2:11.
Dominic Zwerger scored two second-period goals to tie the score at 3. Connor Dewar gave the Silvertips a 4-3 lead. But Vancouver’s James Malm answered 17:08 into the period.
