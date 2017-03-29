The T-birds, who scored five goals in the first period, can clinch the series Friday night.

Seattle scored five goals in the first period and smothered Tri-City 9-2 Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

With the victory, the T-birds take a commanding 3-0 lead in their WHL first-round playoff series. Seattle can clinch the series Friday night in Kennewick.

Ethan Bear, Scott Eansor and Jarret Tyszka scored in the first 11 minutes, chasing Tri-City goalie Evan Sarthou. Donovan Neuls and Austin Strand finished the first-period barrage for the T-birds against Rylan Parenteau.

Keegan Kolesar, who also had three assists, made it 6-0 in the second period. Alexander True and Bear added second-period goals. Strand capped it in the third.

Neuls had four assists, True and Bear each had three.

Victoria gets even with Everett

Griffen Outhouse made 30 saves and the Victoria Royals evened their series with the Everett Silvertips at two games apiece with a 2-1 home victory.

Game 5 will be played at 7:35 p.m. Friday in Everett. Game 6 is Sunday at 2:05 p.m. in Victoria.

Everett shut out the Royals 2-0 Tuesday night.

Regan Nagy and Dante Hannoun scored goals for the Royals, who had lost all four regular-season games to Everett.

Patrick Bajkov helped the Silvertips avoid a shutout with his fourth playoff goal.