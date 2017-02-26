Mathew Barzal has one goal and three assists as T-birds move one point behind Silvertips in U.S. Division.

The Seattle Thunderbirds clinched a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs Sunday night with a 6-1 win over the Everett Silvertips in front of 5,157 fans at Sho­Ware Center in Kent.

The T-birds (40-18-3-2) are in second place in the U.S. Division. They are one point behind the Silvertips (38-13-8-2), who have two games in hand.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and three assists. It was his second consecutive game with four points.

Seattle goalie Rylan Toth (33-17-1-1) had 20 saves. Everett goalie Carter Hart (27-8-6-1) stopped nine of 12 shots in the first period and was replaced by Mario Petit.

Keegan Kolesar, Luke Ormsby, Anthony Bishop, Ryan Gropp and Elijah Brown also scored goals for the T-birds. Connor Dewar scored for Everett.

Baseball

Host Saint Mary’s held off No. 10 Washington 6-5 to split the four-game series. The Huskies (4-3) rallied for five runs late, but Saint Mary’s (4-2) scored in four of the first five innings. KJ Brady had a two-run triple in the seventh inning for the Huskies and Joey Morgan followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3.

• Host Minnesota outslugged Seattle University 11-7 to complete a three-game sweep. The teams combined for 30 hits. Curtis Perrin went 3 for 4 to lead Seattle U (2-5) while Dalton Hurd, Griffin Andreychuk, Jeffrey Morgan and Jack Reisinger had two hits apiece.

• Washington State scored four runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the ninth to post a 7-4 victory over host Loyola Marymount (3-4). The Cougars (3-3) recorded a season-high 14 hits and erased a 4-0 deficit. Designated hitter Jon Burghardt keyed a four-run sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single. Ryan Ramsower executed a perfect squeeze bunt in the ninth inning that brought home two runs and proved to be the game winner.

• Host UCLA defeated Gonzaga 5-4 after Bruins left fielder Brett Stephens robbed Tyler Frost of a home run in the eighth inning. Jake Vieth led the Zags (3-4) at the plate, going 2 for 5 with two RBI.

Softball

No. 8 Washington defeated Texas 7-2 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, Calif. Taran Alvelo improved to 7-0 in the circle. She gave up 10 hits to the Longhorns (11-4) but only allowed only two runs while striking out 10. Morganne Flores had two hits for the Huskies and Taylor Van Zee scored two runs.

In their last game of the tournament, the Huskies (11-2) beat UC Santa Barbara 10-2 in five innings. Casey Stangel hit a grand slam for Washington.

• Cal State Northridge (6-8) downed Seattle U 3-0 at the Libby Matson Tournament in Stockton, Calif. Paige Bouska and Susanne Morris each had two hits for the Redhawks (3-11).

Men’s tennis

Indiana knocked off Washington 4-3 at Nordstrom Tennis Center. Enzo Sommer, Jake Douglas and Amit Batta won singles matches for the Huskies (7-3).

• Northern Arizona defeated Seattle U 7-0 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Redhawks are 8-9.

Women’s tennis

Host Washington State defeated Idaho 5-2. Guzal Yusupova, Aneta Miksovska, Melisa Ates and Lejla Colic won singles matches for the Cougars (9-3).

Men’s golf

Washington was in sixth place after shooting a 2-under 282 at the Querencia Cabo Intercollegiate in Mexico. The Huskies were paced by sophomore Carl Yuan and senior Corey Pereira, who each carded a 2-under 70 and were tied for 16th.