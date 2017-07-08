Photo & VideoPhotographySportsStorm Seattle Storm defeat Los Angeles Sparks 81-69 Originally published July 8, 2017 at 9:42 pmUpdated July 8, 2017 at 9:51 pm Seattle Storm defeat Los Angeles Sparks 81-69Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 8-2 Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 5-2 Photos: Mariners beat the Astros, 13-3 Related Stories Oakland scores off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz in ninth, then hangs on for victory River Cats take doubleheader from Rainiers The Seattle Storm defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 81-69 at KeyArena, in Seattle, WA, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Share story By Kjell RedalSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Oakland scores off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz in ninth, then hangs on for victory July 8, 2017 River Cats take doubleheader from Rainiers July 8, 2017 Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium July 8, 2017 Sixers No. 1 overall pick Fultz injures left ankle July 8, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 8-2 Photos: Mariners lose to the Astros, 5-2 Photos: Mariners beat the Astros, 13-3 Kjell Redal View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryRiver Cats take doubleheader from Rainiers Previous StoryElderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.