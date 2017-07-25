Rapinoe recorded a hat trick against Sky Blue FC. She will play for the United States in Thursday’s Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe is the NWSL player of the week.

This is the fourth time Rapinoe has been named player of the week, becoming the fifth player in league history to earn the accolade at least four times.

Rapinoe scored a hat trick in Reign FC’s 5-4 victory over Sky Blue FC on Saturday, joining Portland Thorns FC forward Nadia Nadim as the only players in NWSL history to record two hat tricks. The forward’s three goals give her 12 for the season, the most in the NWSL.

Rapinoe will play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in The Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field against Australia on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. That match will be preceded by the first game of the tournament between Brazil and Japan (4:15 p.m. on ESPN3) at CenturyLink.

The U.S. team is 5-2 in 2017 and will be playing its sixth game of the year against a team in the top 11 of the FIFA Rankings.

Note

• The race for the national championship for H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes begins this weekend on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities Water Follies HAPO Columbia Cup. The giant hydroplanes, about 30 feet long and capable of speeds approaching 200 miles per hour, will have qualifying runs Friday with racing action on Saturday and Sunday.

Leading the list of contenders will be U-1 Miss Home Street Bank driven by Jimmy Shane, the winner of last year’s race in the Tri-Cities and the reigning three-time national champion. He is one of two drivers in the history of the sport to win four national titles in a row.

Shane from Renton will be looking for his 15th career victory.