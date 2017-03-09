The runner from Jackson High finished in 4 minutes, 56.49 seconds.

Mary Charleson of Seattle Pacific pushed the pace with the leaders for the first half of the race and went on to finish seventh in her heat and 13th overall in the women’s mile at the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Charleson, a product of Jackson High in Mill Creek, posted a time of 4 minutes, 56.49 seconds.

Her 13th-place finish was a climb of four spots from the No. 17 seed she had coming into the meet.

The race for Charleson, a junior, was her first ever in an NCAA national track meet.

Baseball

• Washington junior Joey Morgan was among 85 catchers nominated for the Johnny Bench award by their coaches.

Morgan is batting .342 through 11 games and has a team-high 10 RBI. Behind the plate, he is a perfect 6 for 6 in throwing out would-be base stealers.

Tennis

• Returning home to Nordstrom Tennis Center, the Washington men’s tennis team grabbed a solid 4-1 win over San Diego. The 42nd-ranked Huskies won all of the completed singles matches.