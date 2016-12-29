Falcons defeat Central Washington 64-58 to improve to 11-0.

Jordan McPhee scored 14 points, including four at the free-throw line in the final minute, and Courtney Hollander had a double-double as 13th-ranked Seattle Pacific defeated Central Washington 64-58 Thursday at Brougham Pavilion.

The victory kept the Falcons (11-0, 3-0 GNAC) undefeated.

Hollander finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the year.

Jasmin Edwards led Central Washington (5-6, 0-3 GNAC) with 15 points.

Men’s basketball

• Diante Mitchell scored 25 points, including going 7 for 9 from three-point range to lead host Alaska Anchorage to a 85-49 rout of Seattle Pacific.

Hunter Eisenhower led the Falcons (5-6, 1-2 GNAC) with 12 points.

Sekou Wiggs and Corey Hammell each scored 14 for Anchorage. Hammell also grabbed 14 rebounds.

The Seawolves (8-3, 2-1) made 9 of 18 three-pointers.