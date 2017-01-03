Courtney Hollander had 21 points and Erica Pagano scored a career-high 15 for the 15th-ranked Falcons, who bounced back from their only loss of the season.

Courtney Hollander pumped in 21 points, getting nine of those to spark a second-quarter rally, and Erica Pagano had a career-high 15 on as 15th-ranked Seattle Pacific beat Saint Martin’s 72-59 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Tuesday night.

The Falcons (12-1, 4-1 GNAC) bounced back in Brougham Pavilion from Saturday’s 73-66 loss to Northwest Nazarene, their first defeat of the year after winning their first 11 games.

After going on a 20-8 run during the second quarter to turn a 22-14 deficit into a 34-30 halftime lead, Seattle Pacific stayed ahead throughout the second half. It was up by as many as 16 in the third quarter at 53-36 before Saint Martin’s (4-9, 0-5 GNAC) put seven straight on the board to get back into it.

The Saints got as close as seven in the fourth quarter at 58-51 with 5:19 left in the game. SPU responded with 7-2 burst, stretching it back to a double-digit advantage at 65-53, and Saint Martin’s never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Junior forward Hollander was back in form after a season-low five points in Saturday’s loss to NNU.

Jordan McPhee had eight points and seven rebounds for the Falcons, who scored 19 points off 16 Saint Martin’s turnovers.

Elin Johansson, a 6-foot-1 junior forward from Sweden, had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Saints (4-9, 0-5).