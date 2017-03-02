The Falcons finish on a 13-0 run for a 71-60 victory over Northwest Nazarene in the GNAC tournament in Lacey.

LACEY — Jordan McPhee scored 15 points, one of four Seattle Pacific players in double figures, and the Falcons finished the game on a 13-0 scoring run to beat Northwest Nazarene in the first round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon at Saint Martin’s, 71-60.

“In the last few games, we’ve been on the other end of that,” McPhee said of the timely offensive surge, “so being on this end is a lot more fun. People kept being aggressive, and the fact that we kept taking it at ’em the whole game … it was a fight. The fact we did it for the whole 40 minutes was huge. Those last four minutes were like the whole game.”

SPU (19-10) will take on top seed and national No. 2-ranked Alaska Anchorage in a semifinal game on Friday at 2:15 p.m. The Seawolves (27-1) just completed the first 20-0 season in GNAC history and beat SPU twice, 71-62 and 94-50.

Rachel Shim and Erica Pagano had 12 points apiece for Seattle Pacific.

Note

• The home opener for the UW baseball team against Sacramento State was canceled due to rain. Additionally, Friday’s game has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start.