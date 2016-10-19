Derrick, a former standout at Washington, coached at Central Oklahoma for the past five seasons.

Former University of Washington standout Andrew Derrick, who served five seasons at the helm of the Central Oklahoma program, has been hired as the rowing coach at Seattle Pacific.

Derrick, 34, returns to Seattle where he was a four-year UW letterman and helped the freshman crew to the 2001 national championship. He rowed in the bow seat for the Huskies’ national runner-up varsity eight boats in 2003 and 2004.

A 2004 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history, Derrick remained at UW to earn his master’s in intercollegiate athletic leadership in 2008. He was named to the All-Pac-10 team as well as earning all-conference academic honors three years in a row.

A former Central Oklahoma assistant who was promoted to head coach in 2011, Derrick directed the team to the NCAA championship regatta in each of his five seasons. The Bronchos were national team runners-up in 2016 after placing third in 2015. Their varsity eight and varsity four crews each won silver medals at the most recent NCAA championships in June.

Women’s basketball

• The Seattle Pacific Falcons, who return all but one player from last year’s team, have been picked to finish fifth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

The 11 GNAC coaches gave the Falcons 79 points in the voting.

Western Washington is a slight favorite, receiving six first-place votes and 112 points. Simon Fraser is second with one first-place vote and 105 points. Defending champion and 2016 national runner-up Alaska Anchorage is close behind in third with four first-place votes and 103 points. Central Washington was picked seventh with 58 points.

Hockey

•Lucas Johansen scored 1:04 into overtime on a power play as Kelowna earned a 4-3 WHL victory over visiting Everett.

Riley Sutter scored two third-period goals to force overtime. Sean Richards also scored for Everett, but the Silvertips lost back-to-back games.

The Silvertips also recalled defenseman Gianni Fairbrother from the Vancouver Northwest Giants of the BC Major Midget League before the game.

Volleyball

Visiting Washington State swept past Arizona State 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20).

Kyra Holt led the Cougars (16-5, 6-3) with 13 kills, and Alexis Dirige had 10 digs.