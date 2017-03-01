The event features more than 200 exhibitors at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.

The Seattle Golf & Travel Show, the largest consumer show of its kind on the West Coast with over 200 exhibitors, is Saturday and Sunday at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Tickets are $14, with kids 17 and under are free.

Entrants who sign up at the show’s E-Club at the entrance kiosk get a free round of golf at one of five local courses: Desert Aire Golf Course, Eagles Pride, Gallery Golf Course, Swinomish Golf Links and Whispering Firs.

There are putting and driving contests and among the speakers is Rick Fehr, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour from Seattle, whose topic will be “tales and lessons from the PGA Tour” at noon Friday.

The hours are 10 to 5 Saturday and 10-4 Sunday.

Hockey

• Deven Sideroff scored the winning goal 1:52 into overtime as the Kamloops Blazers earned a 5-4 victory over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds in WHL play Wednesday.

Keegan Kolesar gave the T-birds a 3-2 lead 3:22 into the third period but Dallas Valentine tied the score two minutes later and Sideroffput the Blazers up 4-3 at the 10:02 mark before Kolesar tied it with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

Ryan Gropp scored two goals for the T-birds and has a team-leading 31.

Seattle’s Mathew Barzal, who was named the WHL player of the month for February, had three assists.

• Spokane skated past the Everett Silvertips for a 4-1 victory at Xfinity Arena.

Spokane’s Kailer Yamamoto had one goal and three assists.

Everett goaltender Carter Hart, named earlier in the day as the WHL goaltender of the month for February, stopped 29 of 32 shots.

Riley Sutter helped the Silvertips avoid the shutout with a power-play goal in the third period.

Women’s basketball

• Courtney Hollander of Seattle Pacific has been voted to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference second team for women’s basketball, and fellow Falcons junior Jordan McPhee was honorable mention.

Western Washington senior guard Taylor Peacocke was the GNAC player of the year to lead three Vikings named to the team.

In addition to Peacocke being named the GNAC’s top player, senior center Tia Briggs was a unanimous first-team selection and senior forward Kiana Gandy was honorable mention.