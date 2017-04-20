More than 16-million trout have been planted in around 550 statewide lowland lakes, and thousands of anglers will be bringing home their catch and looking for tips on how to prepare them for the dining table.

In this week’s seafood recipe of the week, Seattle chef Taylor Hoang, owner Cyclo Corp – which includes Pho Cyclo Café, Lavender Jade Catering, Maxwella Café and District One – Founder and Executive Director of the Ethnic Business Coalition, and Founder of EthnicSeattle.com has a delicious trout recipe that will wow your guests or family and have them asking for more.

Born in Da Lat Vietnam, Taylor’s Vietnamese culture of food and family has dictated her diverse career path. Hoang took her knowledge from attending the University of Washington Business School and training as a chef from her mother to open her first Pho Cyclo Cafe in 2003 at the age of 28.

She founded Winstar LLC based and remained in Vietnam for a number of years. With support of Conservation International, IMF and World Bank, and the Vietnamese Government, Winstar was able to help farmers with obtaining financing, technical support, and government assistance to grow better and more sustainable coffee for international export. Seattle based Starbucks became one of her company’s largest supporters of the program.

In 2009, with the addition of her daughter, Taylor moved back to Seattle to raise her family, grow her highly successful Pho Cyclo Café brand, and launch Lavender Jade Catering. Pho Cyclo grew to five locations including the original Sodo location, Broadway in 2005, downtown Seattle in 2011, Bellevue in 2012 and South Lake Union in 2013.

As if that wasn’t enough to add to her colored resume Taylor will open two restaurants in early fall of 2017, Maxwella Cafe and District One both will be located in the Bellevue-Redmond area.

This season we will also have recipes and advice from April through early November on how to cook up and dish out a wide variety of local seafood from a full line up of chefs at Tilth, Abby Canfield and Agrodolce restaurants owned Chef Maria Hines; Chef Taichi Kitamura, owner of Sushi Kappo Tamura; Chef Shota Nakajima, owner of Adana; Executive Chef Paul Duncan at Ray’s Boathouse Restaurant chefs; Head Chef Pat Donahue and other chefs at Anthony’s Restaurants; Executive Chefs Tristan Chalker, Ken Sharp, Jonathan Garcia, Jesus Boites and Wesley Hood from El Gaucho and AQUA by El Gaucho; Jason Wilson, owner of Miller’s Guild, The Lakehouse and Civility & Unrest; Chef Ben Goodwin at RN74; Chef Jun Takai from Shiro’s Sushi; Chef Maximillian Petty from Eden Hill Restaurant; and Salvador Panelo owner of Seattle Fish Guys Seafood Market in Seattle.

Recipes will be posted every Thursday. Also if you have a recipe you’d like to reel-in my way, please let me know and I will post them and will even test it out with my family and friends at the dinner table.

Pan Seared Spicy Lemongrass Rainbow Trout

Recipe created by Taylor Hoang

Ingredients

1 medium size rainbow trout (full body, bone in) (about 1lbs-1.25lbs)

½ cup minced lemongrass

1 Tbs minced garlic

1 tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp red pepper flakes

½ tsp yellow curry powder

½ cup canola oil for frying

Preparation

Clean and descale fish. Using a sharp knife, score a two inch line about 1 inch apart along the body of the fish, on both sides.

In a small bowl, mix all ingredients, except for oil, together. Using your fingers, stuff the lemongrass spice between the fleshes of fish along each section that was scored. Place remaining lemongrass spice in cavity of the body.

Cover and let fish marinate for one to five hours.

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large pan bring oil to high heat over stove. Place fish in pan on high heat for 2-3 minutes, turn and cook other side for 2-3 minutes. Transfer fish to oven safe pan and bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until cooked through.

Garnish with lime and fresh herbs. Serve with steamed rice.

Where to go trout fishing

Opening Day of trout fishing is Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23), and my story ran this past Sunday. To find it, go to this link http://www.seattletimes.com/life/outdoors/get-ready-to-fish-opening-day-coming-up/.

We will also post how anglers fare on opening day in this coming Sunday’s Seattle Times sports section.