The Seattle Boat Show begins this Friday (Jan. 27) through Feb. 4, and this is the one place in the Pacific Northwest to gather valuable information on where and how to catch fish.

The show offers more than 200 free seminars of which almost 60 cover everything from Lake Washington’s plethora of freshwater species to tuna off Washington’s coast in late summer.

“There is no better place to learn and improve your saltwater salmon, lingcod and tuna fishing techniques for Pacific Northwest anglers than the free fishing seminars at the Seattle Boat Show,” said Tony Floor, the director of fishing affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association in Seattle. “Toss in the most knowledgeable crab and shrimp fishing experts and it’s the best one-stop shopping, featuring the best of the best, in this corner of the USA. It may be the best free fishing lunch of knowledge in the country!”

Anglers can also gather information on the West Marine Northwest Salmon Derby Series – a 15 fishing derby event held throughout 2017-18 – in which the grand prize drawing is a 22-foot welded aluminum Hewescraft Ocean Pro powered with a Honda 250- and 9.9-horsepower outboards on an EZ Loader galvanized tandem axel trailer, fully outfitted with Scotty downriggers, Raymarine electronics and a Dual Stereo system valued at $85,000.

When an angler purchases a derby ticket to any of the derbies prior to the Everett Coho Derby, they are automatically entered the drawing for the grand prize boat. If an angler enters all the derbies, the angler’s name will be entered that many times into the drawing.

The 2017 derby series kicked off with the with the sold-out Roche Harbor Salmon Classic this past weekend, and concludes with newly date changed Resurrection Salmon Derby in Anacortes on Jan. 5-7 of 2018. For details, go to http://northwestsalmonderbyseries.com/.

Here is the list of fishing seminars at the upcoming Seattle Boat Show:

Friday, Jan. 27

2 p.m., Successful Puget Sound Shrimping: TJ Nelson

3 p.m., Dungeness Crabbing in Washington: Clyde McBrayer

4 p.m., Fishing for San Juan Islands Chinook: TJ Nelson

5 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Gary Krein

6 p.m., Dirty Downrigger Tricks: TJ Nelson

7 p.m., Deep Water Chinook Fishing on the North Coast: Mike Jamboretz

Saturday, Jan. 28

Noon, Saltwater Structure Strategies: TJ Nelson

1 p.m., Dungeness Crabbing in Washington: Clyde McBrayer

2 p.m., Successfully Fishing Lakes Washington/Sammamish Year Round: Mark Gavin

3 p.m., Successful Puget Sound Shrimping: TJ Nelson

4 p.m., Deep Water Chinook Fishing on the North Coast: Mike Jamboretz

5 p.m., Lingcod Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Gary Krein

6 p.m., Dungeness Crabbing in Washington: Clyde McBrayer

Sunday, Jan. 29

1 p.m., Dirty Downrigger Tricks: TJ Nelson

2 p.m., Dungeness Crabbing in Washington: Clyde McBrayer

3 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Nick Kester

4 p.m., Tuna Fishing off the Washington Coast: Tommy Donlin

5 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Gary Krein

Monday, Jan. 30

2 p.m., Triple Threat Salmon Angling: TJ Nelson

3 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Gary Krein

4 p.m., Saltwater Structure Strategies: TJ Nelson

5 p.m., Deep Water Chinook Fishing on the North Coast: Mike Jamboretz

6 p.m., Tuna Fishing off the Washington Coast: Tommy Donlin

7 p.m., Successfully Fishing Lakes Washington/Sammamish Year Round: Mark Gavin

Tuesday, Jan. 31

2 p.m., Columbia River Springers in Your Boat: TJ Nelson

3 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Gary Krein

4 p.m., Fishing for San Juan Islands Chinook: TJ Nelson

5 p.m., NW Kayak Fishing Skills: Bryce Molenkamp

6 p.m., Learn to Mooch, Puget Sound Salmon: Keith Robbins

7 p.m., Tuna Fishing off the Washington Coast: Tommy Donlin

Wednesday, Feb. 1

2 p.m., Successfully Fishing Lakes Washington/Sammamish Year: Round Mark Gavin

3 p.m., Successful Puget Sound Shrimping: TJ Nelson

4 p.m., Learn to Mooch, Puget Sound Salmon: Keith Robbins

5 p.m., Tuna Fishing off the Washington Coast: Tommy Donlin

6 p.m., Deep Water Chinook Fishing on the North Coast: Mike Jamboretz

7 p.m., NW Kayak Fishing Skills: Bryce Molenkamp

Thursday, Feb. 2

2 p.m., Successfully Fishing Lakes Washington/Sammamish Year Round: Mark Gavin

3 p.m., Triple Threat Salmon Angling: TJ Nelson

4 p.m., Learn to Mooch, Puget Sound Salmon: Keith Robbins

5 p.m., Dirty Downrigger Tricks: TJ Nelson

6 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Gary Krein

7 p.m., Dirty Downrigger Tricks: TJ Nelson

Friday, Feb. 3

2 p.m., Dungeness Crabbing in Washington: Clyde McBrayer

3 p.m., Fishing for San Juan Islands Chinook: TJ Nelson

4 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Gary Krein

5 p.m., Dungeness Crabbing in Washington: Clyde McBrayer

6 p.m., Successful Puget Sound Shrimping: TJ Nelson

7 p.m., Deep Water Chinook Fishing on the North Coast: Mike Jamboretz

Saturday, Feb. 4

Noon, Top Tactics for Winter Blackmouth: John Keizer

1 p.m., Dungeness Crabbing in Washington: Clyde McBrayer

2 p.m., How to Maximize Your Marine Electronics to Locate Fish: John Keizer

3 p.m., Dirty Downrigger Tricks: TJ Nelson

4 p.m., Salmon Fishing: Coast & Puget Sound: John Keizer

5 p.m., Learn to Mooch, Puget Sound Salmon: Keith Robbins

6 p.m., Salmon Fishing in Central Puget Sound: Nick Kester

For more information on all seminars at the Seattle Boat Show, go to http://www.seattleboatshow.com/seminars.html.