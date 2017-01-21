Oodles of boats will be on display at the upcoming Seattle Boat Show, which pulls up dock-side this Friday (Jan. 29) through Feb. 4 at the CenturyLink Field Event Center and South Lake Union in downtown Seattle.

The show – celebrating its 70th Anniversary – is the largest show on the West Coast and has hundreds of exhibitors and free seminars, and an attendance figure of 52,427 last year tops the 51,684 in 2015.

Boating in Washington continues to see major gains with new boat sales in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 up 9 percent, 12 percent, 24 percent and 24 percent respectively, according to George Harris, president of the Northwest Marine Trade Association in Seattle.

The nine-day show will be filled with a wide range of boats, from dinghies to huge yachts – the largest measuring 164 feet long. There will be fun activities, promotions, more than 250 free seminars on boating and other water-related activities, plus nearly 60 seminars on fishing and crabbing.

The show will provide $3 weekend parking at the Union Station Garage near CenturyLink Field and the designated parking lot on South Lake Union is the PEMCO garage.

The best bargain, Harris mentioned is the e-ticket purchased at www.SeattleBoatShow.com will include a one-year subscription to Sea Magazine, Boating World, Boating, Cruising World, Sailing World, Salt Water Sportsman or Yachting, clam chowder at FX McRory’s, a $10 gift card to Chandler’s Crabhouse, and a one-hour kayak or SUP rental from Alki Kayak Tours.

Northwest Harvest is teaming up with the Boat Show to offer free admission Monday to Thursday after 5 p.m. to attendees who dinate a non-perishable food. Parking after 5 p.m. in the Event Center Garage is only $5.

The “Carpe Vinum at Uncorked” is Friday (Jan. 27) and allows guests a signature wine tasting event. The “Sip Some Suds at Sails & Ales” is Feb. 3. Each event costs $29, and includes admission to the show, a tasting glass and six tasting tokens.

Also the show plans an attempt at setting two Guinness World Records with the World’s Largest Display of 1,500 Origami Fish and World’s Largest Knot-tying Lesson where 500 people are needed to spend 30 minutes with knot-tying instructor and rigging expert, Lisa Vizzini of Port Townsend Rigging.

There is also a Career Fair for those looking at finding a job in the boating industry on Monday (Jan. 30) at 11 a.m. There are 28 show members looking to fill over 300 full-time jobs.

Among the array of fishing-related seminars are TJ Nelson offering secrets on locating prawn-sized spot shrimp; and Clyde McBrayer on how to catch a pot of Dungeness crab in Puget Sound.

Gary Krein, owner of All-Star Charters in Everett, and Keith Robbins, owner of A Spot Tail Salmon Guide in Seattle, will share some of their decades of knowledge on catching salmon and other fish species in local marine waterways.

Boat Show hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday. Cost is $14 for adults, and a five-day pass is $28; $5 for ages 11-17 and kids under 10 are free. Mondays to Thursdays after 5 p.m. are $8. Details: www.SeattleBoatShow.com.