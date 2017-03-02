Zach Banner, a former star at Lakes High and USC, knows he needs to show NFL teams he can keep his weight in check.

A lesson learned at USC that may have more to do with Zach Banner’s football future didn’t come on the field or the classroom.

Instead, as the former Lakes High star explained Thursday, he found out during his college years that “if me and you go get a burger, I’m going to gain five pounds and you’re not.’’

It took a while for Banner to learn the value of nutrition, though, and he played for the Trojans weighing as much as 380 pounds.

This week at the NFL Combine, though, Banner tipped the scales at 353, down fro the 361 at the Senior Bowl, a trend he hopes to continue as the draft approaches April 27-29.

How successful he is could go a long way toward determining if Banner can escape what appears to be his current draft fate of being considered likely to be taken on the third day, or in rounds 4-7.

Banner says his weight is a common topic when he talks to NFL teams, a group that has included the Seahawks – he said Thursday he has spoken “a couple of times’’ to Seattle coaches.

“They just say, ‘We’re going to find that weight,’’’ Banner said of his talks with NFL teams. “I performed at a top level in college playing 345, and I performed at a top level at 380. I don’t think college (weight) was an issue — I was really dominant and I was really happy about that. It’s just, we want to take away it being an issue in the league. There’s people who eat themselves out of the NFL, and that will not be me, plain and simple. And I explain that to coaches.”

Banner says part of his past weight issues were due to being “a broke college kid that followed the rules.’’

But since the end of USC’s season Banner has worked with a chef and nutritionist, which has helped to bring his weight down.

“I see myself being around 345 by Pro Day (March 22),’’ Banner said. “And I see myself even being lower before the draft.’’

Banner could be an intriguing mid-to-late round option for the Seahawks especially considering his ties with some of the team’s coaches.

As Banner recalled Thursday, he got what he said was his third college scholarship offer from USC as a freshman at Lakes High when Pete Carroll was still the coach of the Trojans.

Banner said what one would only expect when asked about the prospect of playing for the Seahawks. “Back home, heck yeah, it’d be great,’’ he said.

Banner, whose biological father is former UW and NFL standout Lincoln Kennedy, bypassed a chance to stay home in 2012, however, when he committed to the Trojans instead of Washington, ranked at the as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation by Rivals.com.

Things hardly went as planned at USC, though, as Lane Kiffin was fired early in Banner’s second year. The UW coach he spurned to attend USC — Steve Sarkisian — then took over in 2014 only to be fired early in the 2015 season due to alcohol-ruled issues.

His career ended in rousing fashion, however, with USC’s surge in 2016 and a Rose Bowl championship, and Banner says he has no regrets.

“If I had a chance to change my school, I wouldn’t do it, 10 times out of 10, 100 times out of 100,’’ he said.

In fact, Banner says he tells NFL teams that all the upheaval has prepared him well for pro football while also creating a situation in which he has lots of room still to grow.

“The things that USC has done has gotten me ready for the NFL,’’ he said. “If somebody’s fired, I’ve had four different head coaches, I’ve had five different offensive line coaches.“. … I tell them plain and simple like ‘hey, I want an offensive line coach that can teach me year after year and that can coach me.’ I haven’t been able to find myself. So not only am I trying to find my weight where I want to be but I also want to master my technique, which to me I haven’t even touched where my potential could be.’’